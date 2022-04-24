MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). MongoDB reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $6.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.04. 792,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,681. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.36. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after purchasing an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

