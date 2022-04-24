Monolith (TKN) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Monolith (TKN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Monolith coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $330.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monolith has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monolith Profile

TKN is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,559,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

