Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $396.54.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $7.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,431. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $299.68 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $7,451,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Moody’s by 840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.