Morgan Stanley Boosts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $97.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.49. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.