Morgan Stanley Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $77.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.75.

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.48. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

