Morgan Stanley Boosts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $86.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Shares of PEG opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

