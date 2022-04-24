Morgan Stanley Cuts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $81.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APO. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.39.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.97.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.