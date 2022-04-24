Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,990 shares of company stock worth $5,563,298. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

