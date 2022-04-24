Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) to announce $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $8.00 on Tuesday, hitting $224.93. 729,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.94 and a 200 day moving average of $241.82. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $184.54 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

