Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $2,139,000.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at $50,913,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COOP. BTIG Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

