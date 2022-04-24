Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $2,139,000.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at $50,913,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $52.34.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COOP. BTIG Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
