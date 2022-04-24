MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $720.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) will report $720.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $723.00 million and the lowest is $718.80 million. MRC Global reported sales of $609.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 448,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,958,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in MRC Global by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 480,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 221,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 107,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MRC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 656,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,811. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.
About MRC Global (Get Rating)
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
