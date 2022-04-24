MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $720.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) will report $720.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $723.00 million and the lowest is $718.80 million. MRC Global reported sales of $609.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRC. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 448,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,958,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in MRC Global by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 480,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 221,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 107,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 656,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,811. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

About MRC Global (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.