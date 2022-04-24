MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

MRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.92.

NYSE MRC opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MRC Global by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in MRC Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

