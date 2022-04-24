M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,159 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.71.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.
In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
