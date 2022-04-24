M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,159 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.71.

PSA stock opened at $402.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $269.55 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.33.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.