M&T Bank Corp Acquires 230 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,924,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,127,000 after buying an additional 192,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after buying an additional 382,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,948,000 after buying an additional 163,354 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 over the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.91.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.