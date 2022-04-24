M&T Bank Corp Acquires 4,615 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Mondelez International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.