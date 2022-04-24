M&T Bank Corp Acquires 588 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $20,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.25. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.