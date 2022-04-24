M&T Bank Corp Acquires 93 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $427.23 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.55 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $421.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.