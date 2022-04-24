M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,004 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

