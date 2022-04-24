M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $35,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $128.17 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

