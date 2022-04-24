M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,116 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $32,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $3,476,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.24.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

