M&T Bank Corp Has $16.65 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,589 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

