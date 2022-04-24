M&T Bank Corp Has $5.68 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ball by 546.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLL opened at $86.45 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

