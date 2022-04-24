M&T Bank Corp Has $5.83 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW opened at $33.80 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

