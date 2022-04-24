M&T Bank Corp Has $6.12 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $511,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 286.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.08.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $170.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.65 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

