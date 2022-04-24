M&T Bank Corp Has $6.42 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $136.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $106.29 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average is $122.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.