M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $471.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $546.73 and a 200 day moving average of $597.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total value of $3,842,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.00.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

