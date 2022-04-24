M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $23,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $847,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $597,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,878,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $143.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.52. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

