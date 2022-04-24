M&T Bank Corp Purchases 8,321 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 222,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after buying an additional 111,463 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 221,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $135.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $122.43 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.93.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

