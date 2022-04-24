M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in TransUnion by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Cowen lowered their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.69.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

