M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $17,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $106.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.95. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $106.57 and a 52-week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

