M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,179 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LH opened at $268.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $256.81 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

