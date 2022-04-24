M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,973 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL opened at $81.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

