M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,274 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 73,317 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 74,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 73.4% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 112,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,275,000 after buying an additional 1,025,214 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.45.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

