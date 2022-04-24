M&T Bank Corp Sells 87,378 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,378 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at $3,069,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 57.7% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $39,222,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 668.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 140,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

