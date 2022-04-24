M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $27,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

