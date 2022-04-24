MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €245.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($263.44) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($241.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($189.25) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($208.60) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($241.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €220.88 ($237.50).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €196.10 ($210.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($173.71) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($241.83). The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 47.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is €202.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €192.19.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

