MyWish (WISH) Market Capitalization Hits $772,739.51

MyWish (WISH) traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, MyWish has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $772,739.51 and approximately $1,195.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can now be bought for about $0.0809 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00033905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00103562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.