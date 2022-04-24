National Bankshares Boosts Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$99.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$98.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$91.64.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

TSE:AEM opened at C$75.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$75.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$58.02 and a 1-year high of C$89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 153,703 shares in the company, valued at C$9,872,189.99. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total value of C$1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,437,377.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.