National Bankshares Increases Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$225.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$228.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$179.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$199.57.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$201.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$198.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$181.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 17.39. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$158.27 and a one year high of C$216.32. The stock has a market cap of C$38.61 billion and a PE ratio of 41.81.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.7500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total transaction of C$1,007,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at C$9,512,689.34. Also, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$877,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,714,595. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,553 shares of company stock worth $11,502,552.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.