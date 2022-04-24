National Bankshares Increases K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$12.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 80,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$982,000. Also, Director Saurabh Handa sold 125,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total value of C$1,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,689,800. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,224.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.