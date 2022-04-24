National Bankshares Trims Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Target Price to C$3.00

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBB. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock opened at C$1.37 on Wednesday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of C$721.95 million and a PE ratio of -59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.48.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$704,382.75.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

