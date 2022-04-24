National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $39.31. 570,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,549. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.08.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.70%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.