NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 320 ($4.16) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWG. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 240 ($3.12) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Shore Capital raised NatWest Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 302.50 ($3.94).

NWG stock opened at GBX 222.70 ($2.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.80. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.36). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 220.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 226.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

