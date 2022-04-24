nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.320-$-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.36 million.nCino also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCNO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of nCino stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. nCino has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,537.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,542,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of nCino by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of nCino by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of nCino by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.