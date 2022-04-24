nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.320-$-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.36 million.nCino also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NCNO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.42.
Shares of nCino stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. nCino has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.
In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,537.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,542,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of nCino by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of nCino by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of nCino by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
