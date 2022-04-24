NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,451 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BMY opened at $75.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.17.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
