NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 336,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 37,337 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 857.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $280.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.30. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.41 and a fifty-two week high of $312.52.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.