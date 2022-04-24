NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Invests $479,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 987,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,036,000 after acquiring an additional 61,464 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 83,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $103.24 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
