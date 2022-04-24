NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Invests $479,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 987,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,036,000 after acquiring an additional 61,464 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 83,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $103.24 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.