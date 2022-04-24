NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Invests $526,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,456,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $123,633,000 after buying an additional 1,098,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.38 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

