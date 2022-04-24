NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 2,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,005.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 136.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $937.35 and a 200 day moving average of $983.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

