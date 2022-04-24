NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,390 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BLE opened at $11.53 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.